Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

TELL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 1,114,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.