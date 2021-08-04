Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.13. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 704,446 shares traded.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

