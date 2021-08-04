TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

TELUS stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

