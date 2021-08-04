Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

TPX opened at $42.61 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

