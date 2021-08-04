Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 2,657,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

