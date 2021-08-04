Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.63. Tencent shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 9,561,626 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

