Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of THC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 29,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,484. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

