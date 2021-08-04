Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tennant worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $19,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tennant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

