Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Holdings Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,690 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Tenneco worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 12,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

