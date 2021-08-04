TENT (TENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,901.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, TENT has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $86,901.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00300785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00136363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00151167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000070 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003694 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,591,700 coins and its circulating supply is 37,514,608 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

