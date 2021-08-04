TenUp (TUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $33,900.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 54,998,024 coins and its circulating supply is 26,771,639 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

