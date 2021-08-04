TenX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.64 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

