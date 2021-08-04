TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $126,363.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TERA has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

