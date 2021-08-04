Terex Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

TEX opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

