Terracoin (TRC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $547,634.87 and approximately $204.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138408 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.