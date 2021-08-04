Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $710.35. The company had a trading volume of 727,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,266. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $703.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.