TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.77% of TESSCO Technologies worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

