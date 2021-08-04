Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

