Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.49 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.