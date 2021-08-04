Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $144,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 57,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,247,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.60. The stock had a trading volume of 181,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.71 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

