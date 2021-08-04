Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,331. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.71 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

