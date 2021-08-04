Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

