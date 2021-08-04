Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,530 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Textron worth $43,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 48,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

