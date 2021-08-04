The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Aaron’s worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $954.05 million and a PE ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

