The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of The Aaron’s worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $7,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

