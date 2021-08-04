The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,751 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.39% of The AES worth $67,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The AES by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The AES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,080,000 after buying an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The AES by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

The AES stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 130,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,429. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.