The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

ALL traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.80. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

