The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.93. 1,099,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,509. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

