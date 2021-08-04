The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Andersons worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Andersons by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

