The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 6.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $122,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

