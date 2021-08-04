The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$85.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a C$85.00 target price by equities research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.53.

TSE BNS traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$78.17. 682,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

