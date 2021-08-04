The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.61.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$78.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The stock has a market cap of C$94.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.