The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643,825 shares of company stock valued at $232,246,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

