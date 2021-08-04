The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Founders Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 4.0% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $19,897,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.75. 657,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

