The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $678.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $675.06 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

