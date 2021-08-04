The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $231,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $208,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $7,083,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. 224,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,031. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

