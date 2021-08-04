The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Insider Denise Dignam Sells 5,571 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Chemours stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

