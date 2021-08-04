The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Alvenia Scarborough Sells 3,000 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Chemours stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 19,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

