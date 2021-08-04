The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce sales of $418.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.42 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

PLCE stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

