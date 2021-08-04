The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.57. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Clorox by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Clorox by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

