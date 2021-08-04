The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.57.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

