The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.57. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
