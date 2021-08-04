The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.57. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

