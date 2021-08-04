The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 234,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.