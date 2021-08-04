The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.80. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 6,954 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,748,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.