The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.13

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

