The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.51-2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The company has a market cap of $932.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

