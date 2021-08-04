The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

