The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 138,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

