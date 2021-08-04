The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.70 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €40.70 ($47.88) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.80.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

