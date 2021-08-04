The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.70 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €40.70 ($47.88) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.80.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

