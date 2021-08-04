The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €930.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Kering stock traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €777.00 ($914.12). 121,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €742.58. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

